Join us during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week for an awareness and resource fair, Nov. 20.

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC) 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free





The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center will be hosting a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Resource Fair on November 20th, 2024 from 10am-3pm in Building 8, in the Multipurpose Center (MPC).

Community and VA Partners will be providing resources and education to Veterans and employees!

- Utahn's Against Hunger, Utah State University Extension, Utah Food Bank, The Road Home, and more.

- VHA Enrollment, VA Homeless Program, Nutrition, Whole Health, Women's Clinic, and more.

Learn from our Healthy Teaching Cooking team about creative recipes for items commonly found in community food pantries. Be sure not to miss the cooking competition exhibition with foods available in our VA Food Pantry at noon!

DATE/TIME

Wednesday, November 20th, 2024

10am - 3pm

LOCATION

500 Foothill Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Building 8, MPC

