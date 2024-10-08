Skip to Content

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Resource Fair

Banner with food pantry items and man eating bread. VASLCHCS logo at top right and the words National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week at bottom

Join us during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week for an awareness and resource fair, Nov. 20.

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center will be hosting a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Resource Fair on November 20th, 2024 from 10am-3pm in Building 8, in the Multipurpose Center (MPC)

Community and VA Partners will be providing resources and education to Veterans and employees! 
- Utahn's Against Hunger, Utah State University Extension, Utah Food Bank, The Road Home, and more.
- VHA Enrollment, VA Homeless Program, Nutrition, Whole Health, Women's Clinic, and more.

Learn from our Healthy Teaching Cooking team about creative recipes for items commonly found in community food pantries. Be sure not to miss the cooking competition exhibition with foods available in our VA Food Pantry at noon

DATE/TIME

  • Wednesday, November 20th, 2024
  • 10am - 3pm 

LOCATION

  • 500 Foothill Dr. Salt Lake City, UT 84148
  • Building 8, MPC

Last updated: