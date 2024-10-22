When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Building 14 Main Lobby 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free





The George E. Wahlen Veteran's Affairs Medical Center will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, to be held on Monday, 28 October 2024. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Lobby of Building 14.

This program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

DEA-authorized collectors provide year-round drop-off locations for the public to dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals. The last major nationwide Take Back Day, which occurred in April of 2024 (and in which Salt Lake VA was a participant) resulted in the following:

Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,607

Total Collection Sites: 4,869

Total Weight Collected: 670,136 lbs. (335 tons)

Total Weight All Time: 18,570,487 lbs. (9,285 tons)

This Take Back Day, located in the main lobby of Building 14, will have safe and secure drop-off boxes. This event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of.

As a reminder, Building 14 has blue drug take-back bins located near the Volunteer Desk in the main lobby. These bins are open year-round.

Below are links with additional information:

Diversion Control Division | National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (usdoj.gov)



www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com

