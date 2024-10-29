Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony Layton City, the Northern Utah Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) will host the annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 9, 2024. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm MT Where: 465 N Wasatch Drive Layton, UT Cost: Free





The Veterans Parade is an event to honor all men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces. This year will mark the 18th year of the Veterans Parade and the 5th time it has been held in Layton City. The Veterans Parade, scheduled to start at 11:11am, will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park (Constitution Circle), and ending at the south end of Layton Commons Park, near Hawthorne Drive. All community organizations as well as veterans groups are invited to participate in the parade. Being a veteran group is not required to participate in the parade. Anyone that desires to say thank you to veterans is also welcome. No political statements or references will be allowed in the parade. Parade lineup is at 9:30am, in the parking lot at 789 Wasatch Drive. Additional parade information may be obtained by contacting Dennis Howland, at 801-389-1893.



Immediately following the Veterans Parade, Layton City in partnership with the VVA will conduct a short ‘Veterans Honors Ceremony’ at the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica site. The ‘Veterans Honors Ceremony’ is scheduled to start at the conclusion of the Veterans Parade, approximately 12:30pm.

For more information, map, and flyer, please visit: https://www.laytoncity.org/LC/CommunityCalendar/Event/2445

