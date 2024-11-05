Fort Hall PACT Act Claims Clinic Honoring Our Promise, Increasing Awareness, VA hosts claims clinic and outreach event at Fort Hall, Idaho When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Timbee Hall 41 Bannock Ave. Fort Hall, ID Cost: Free





Veterans Affairs Rocky Mountain Network in collaboration with VBA Regional Office Boise and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System are hosting a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act event, Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Fort Hall, Idaho.



The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Timbee Hall. Veterans, caregivers, and families are encouraged to attend to speak to VA representatives, get answers to VA claim and benefits questions, and file a claim.



Points of Contact:

Juan Rodrigues

(208) 478-3770



DeRena Tuell

(208) 237-1174



W.J. 'Buck' Richardson

(406) 447-7547

