Fort Hall PACT Act Claims Clinic
Honoring Our Promise, Increasing Awareness, VA hosts claims clinic and outreach event at Fort Hall, Idaho
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Timbee Hall
41 Bannock Ave.
Fort Hall, ID
Cost:
Free
Veterans Affairs Rocky Mountain Network in collaboration with VBA Regional Office Boise and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System are hosting a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act event, Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Fort Hall, Idaho.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Timbee Hall. Veterans, caregivers, and families are encouraged to attend to speak to VA representatives, get answers to VA claim and benefits questions, and file a claim.
Points of Contact:
Juan Rodrigues
(208) 478-3770
DeRena Tuell
(208) 237-1174
W.J. 'Buck' Richardson
(406) 447-7547