Due to August 25 flood at the main medical center, some services have moved. Please check-in at the desk in main lobby before proceeding to your appointment.

 

Fort Hall PACT Act Claims Clinic

Honoring Our Promise, Increasing Awareness, VA hosts claims clinic and outreach event at Fort Hall, Idaho

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Timbee Hall

41 Bannock Ave.

Fort Hall, ID

Cost:

Free

Veterans Affairs Rocky Mountain Network in collaboration with VBA Regional Office Boise and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System are hosting a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act event, Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Fort Hall, Idaho.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Timbee Hall. Veterans, caregivers, and families are encouraged to attend to speak to VA representatives, get answers to VA claim and benefits questions, and file a claim.
 

Points of Contact:
Juan Rodrigues
(208) 478-3770

DeRena Tuell
(208) 237-1174

W.J. 'Buck' Richardson
(406) 447-7547

