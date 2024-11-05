Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Veterans in need

When: Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: In front of building 9 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free





KEN GARFF SALT LAKE IMPORTS PRESENTS THE 5TH ANNUAL

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event

500 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.

