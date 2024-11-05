Skip to Content

Due to August 25 flood at the main medical center, some services have moved. Please check-in at the desk in main lobby before proceeding to your appointment.

 

Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Veterans in need

flyer for Thanksgiving meal giveaway from Veterans in need. I.D. required

When:

Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

In front of building 9

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

KEN GARFF SALT LAKE IMPORTS PRESENTS THE 5TH ANNUAL

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event

500 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.

