Utah County Veterans' Services - Resources Open House
Come join us in the Utah County Historic Courthouse for a Benefits and Resources Open House
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Utah County Historic Courthouse
51 South University Avenue
Provo, UT
Cost:
Free
Veteran Administration Officers will be available to answer questions regarding disability claims, “Pact Act” and other VA Benefits.