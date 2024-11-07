Utah County Veterans' Services - Resources Open House Come join us in the Utah County Historic Courthouse for a Benefits and Resources Open House When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Utah County Historic Courthouse 51 South University Avenue Provo, UT Cost: Free





Veteran Administration Officers will be available to answer questions regarding disability claims, “Pact Act” and other VA Benefits.

