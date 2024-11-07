Skip to Content

Utah County Veterans' Services - Resources Open House

Come join us in the Utah County Historic Courthouse for a Benefits and Resources Open House

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Utah County Historic Courthouse

51 South University Avenue

Provo, UT

Cost:

Free

Utah County Veterans' Services - Resources Open House on November 11th, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Utah County Historic Courthouse in Provo, Utah.

Veteran Administration Officers will be available to answer questions regarding disability claims, “Pact Act” and other VA Benefits. 

