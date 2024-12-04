VA Claims Clinic
Salt Lake City VA Regional Office Claims Clinic
Salt Lake City VA Regional Benefit Office
SLC’s VBA Outreach Team will be hosting a VA Claims Clinic
Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: Airman & Family Readiness Center
Address: 5837 D Ave. (BLD 150)
Hill AFB, UT 84056
The VA Regional Benefit Office will be assisting with questions and applications for benefits to include:
- Service Connected Disability
- Non Service Connected Pension
- Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
- Survivor Benefits
- Burial Benefits
- PACT ACT
If you can’t make it to the event, head to the link below to set up a telephone or in-person appointment.