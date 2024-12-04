VA Claims Clinic Salt Lake City VA Regional Office Claims Clinic When: Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Airman & Family Readiness Center 5837 D Ave. (BLD 150) Hill Air Force Base, UT Cost: Free





SLC’s VBA Outreach Team will be hosting a VA Claims Clinic



Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Airman & Family Readiness Center

Address: 5837 D Ave. (BLD 150)

Hill AFB, UT 84056

The VA Regional Benefit Office will be assisting with questions and applications for benefits to include:

Service Connected Disability

Non Service Connected Pension

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment

Survivor Benefits

Burial Benefits

PACT ACT

If you can’t make it to the event, head to the link below to set up a telephone or in-person appointment.

VERA - Home

