VA Claims Clinic

Salt Lake City VA Regional Office Claims Clinic

When:

Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Airman & Family Readiness Center

5837 D Ave. (BLD 150)

Hill Air Force Base, UT

Cost:

Free

Salt Lake City VA Regional Benefit Office

SLC's VBA Outreach Team will be hosting a VA Claims Clinic
 

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: Airman & Family Readiness Center
Address: 5837 D Ave. (BLD 150)
Hill AFB, UT 84056

The VA Regional Benefit Office will be assisting with questions and applications for benefits to include:

  • Service Connected Disability
  • Non Service Connected Pension
  • Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
  • Survivor Benefits
  • Burial Benefits
  • PACT ACT

 

If you can’t make it to the event,  head to the link below to set up a telephone or in-person appointment. 

VERA - Home

