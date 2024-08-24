PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2024

Salt Lake City , UT — VA Salt Lake City Health Care System would like to inform our neighbors and the public about road closures and potential traffic delays during the morning of Sunday, Aug. 25.

Impacted intersections and roads include Guardsman Way, Sunnyside Ave, and Emigration Canyon Road.



Emigration Canyon: Traffic eastbound uphill lane will be closed from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Sunnyside Ave: Traffic closed westbound from Foothill Drive to Guardsman Way from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Guardsman Way: Traffic closed northbound from Sunnyside Ave to Foothill Drive from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.



Spectators are invited along the route to cheer on Veterans from across the United States competing in the 2024 National Veterans Golden Age Games 20K cycling race.

General Information about 2024 NVGAG

Sporting Events:

• 19 competitive events include: air pistol, air rifle, badminton, basketball, blind disc golf,

boccia, bowling, cornhole, cycling, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, power walking,

shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track and field.

• 3 competition categories: ambulatory, wheelchair and visually impaired

• 8 age categories: 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89 and 90+

New Sports Added for 2024:

. VI Division - Air Rifle, Basketball Free Throw, and Golf: New Medaled Events

. WC Division - Cycling and Swimming: New Medaled Events

Key stats as of 8/08/2024

*923 Veterans expected to attend – *record number

827 – Ambulatory Division

52 – Visually Impaired Division

44 – Wheelchair Division

*367 Novice Veteran athletes expected to attend (*39.7% of all attendees)

*254 Women Veterans expected to attend – (*27.5% of all attendees)

2 Veteran athletes who have participated for 21+ years

Oldest Veteran Athlete – 94

60 Veterans from VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

46 U.S. States Represented + Washington, DC

To learn more about the National Veterans Golden Age Games, visit National Veterans Golden Age

Games and follow @sports4vets on social media: VA Sports4Vets on Facebook; VA Sports4Vets on

X; VA Sports4Vets on IG with hashtag #GoldenAgeGames.

For additional materials and information please contact: Apollo Burgamy, 2024 NVGAG Local

Media Operations and Deputy Chief of Communications, VA Salt Lake City HCS, (801)836-1309.

