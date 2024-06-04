Skip to Content

Diaper Drive in Honor of Veteran Moms & Moms-to-be

diaper drive campaign with mom and baby smiling and looking at each other

diaper drive, free diaper, free wipes

When:

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Main Lobby

8875 Aero Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us in celebrating your dedication and our nation's 248th birthday with a FREE DIAPER DRIVE!

Come and collect your complimentary diapers and wipes as a token of appreciation for all you do.

Hosted by the VA San Diego Healthcare System in partnership with the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.

For questions, please call 858-344-6999.

 

