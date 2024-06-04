Diaper Drive in Honor of Veteran Moms & Moms-to-be
diaper drive, free diaper, free wipes
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Main Lobby
8875 Aero Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us in celebrating your dedication and our nation's 248th birthday with a FREE DIAPER DRIVE!
Come and collect your complimentary diapers and wipes as a token of appreciation for all you do.
Hosted by the VA San Diego Healthcare System in partnership with the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.
For questions, please call 858-344-6999.