VA Mobile Medical Unit (Healthcare on Wheels) - MTS Old Town Station Delivering Care to Homeless Veterans When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT Where: MTS Old Town Station 4009 Taylor Street San Diego, CA Cost: Free





The VA San Diego Healthcare System, in collaboration with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), proudly announce a new community effort to deliver care to homeless Veterans and Veterans in need across San Diego County. This effort will bring VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) van to MTS Trolley stations to offer on-the-spot services to Veterans including health care, urgent care, vaccines, and information about Veteran housing programs.

Join us!

