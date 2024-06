All Veterans Welcome

When: Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Parking Lot 8875 Aero Drive San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Kearny Mesa VA Clinic Cost: Free





Everyone can use a little help now and then. VA San Diego hosts a food drive-up event at the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic. Registration is encouraged, but the process is simple. Drive into the clinic parking lot, pop your trunk, food is loaded inside, and off you go. Thanks to Food 4 Warriors for bringing this helpful program to Veterans.

