VA Mobile Medical Unit (Healthcare on Wheels) - 12th & Imperial MTS Station Delivering Care to Homeless Veterans When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 12th & Imperial MTS Station 1255 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA





The VA San Diego Healthcare System, in collaboration with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), proudly announce a new community effort to deliver care to homeless Veterans and Veterans in need across San Diego County. This effort will bring VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) van to MTS Trolley stations to offer on-the-spot services to Veterans including health care, urgent care, vaccines, and information about Veteran housing programs.

In the Summer and Fall of 2024, VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit will be at the following MTS Trolley stations on Fridays beginning at 9:00 am:

Old Town MTS Trolley station (4009 Taylor Street, San Diego, CA 92110) on September 6

12th & Imperial MTS station (1255 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92101) on August 2 and October 4

El Cajon MTS Trolley station (352 S Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020) on July 12, August 23, September 13, and October 11

Palomar Street MTS Trolley station (1265 Industrial Blvd, Chula Vista, CA 91911) on July 26, August 30, September 27, and October 25

Disclaimer: *Exact end time of event may vary. VA San Diego's Mobile Medical Unit Team will stay as long as needed to serve Veterans.

