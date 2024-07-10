Lactation Education Group (Virtual Class)

lactation, breastfeeding, support group, classes

When: Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





VA San Diego's goal is to empower Veteran moms and moms-to-be with the knowledge and confidence they need on their journey of breastfeeding. This is a virtual class.

To Register:

Schedule by calling the Veterans’ Call Center at 858-552-7475. No consult necessary.

For questions or further information:

Contact Kristina Waite, RD/N, CLC at 858-239-3990 or 619-400-5072.

Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT

