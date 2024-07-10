Lactation Education Group (Virtual Class)
When:
Fri. Jul 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
VA San Diego's goal is to empower Veteran moms and moms-to-be with the knowledge and confidence they need on their journey of breastfeeding. This is a virtual class.
To Register:
Schedule by calling the Veterans’ Call Center at 858-552-7475. No consult necessary.
For questions or further information:
Contact Kristina Waite, RD/N, CLC at 858-239-3990 or 619-400-5072.
Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT
Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT
Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:20 pm PT