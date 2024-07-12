Skip to Content

Women's Health Prenatal Education Program

three mothers/mothers-to-be

2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES

When:

Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum: 

  • Late pregnancy and early labor
  • Natural stages of labor
  • Evidence-based comfort techniques
  • Medical procedures
  • Cesarean birth
  • Postpartum recovery and resources
  • Newborns

This course takes place on two Saturdays, September 7 and 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.

