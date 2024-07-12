Women's Health Prenatal Education Program
2-PART LIVE VIRTUAL SERIES
When:
Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The Understanding Birth Prenatal Education Program is a live virtual course that covers the latest evidence-based recommendations from late pregnancy to postpartum:
- Late pregnancy and early labor
- Natural stages of labor
- Evidence-based comfort techniques
- Medical procedures
- Cesarean birth
- Postpartum recovery and resources
- Newborns
This course takes place on two Saturdays, September 7 and 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information and to sign up, please contact your VA San Diego Maternity Care Coordinator or Jane Ferguson at 619-680-1758.