Mantram Repetition for Rapid Relaxation
Summer 2024 Course Now Enrolling!
When:
Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT
Where:
Conference Room 1525 A & B (1 South)
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
Pre-registration is required. Call and leave a message,
Learn Mantram for clear mindedness and symptom management!
Course consists of 4-5 weekly meetings, 1.5 hours per week.
This program IS for you, if you:
- want to improve your ability to cope with daily hassles of ordinary life,
- reduce stress, prevent workplace burnout.
- are in recovery from drugs/alcohol use.
- are suffering from a chronic or life-threatening illness (such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer, HIV/AIDS).
- want to learn to rapidly shift your focus.
This program is NOT for you, if you:
- are currently abusing drugs/alcohol.
- have psychotic symptoms such as hearing voices, feeling paranoid.
- have a diagnosis of dementia or severe loss of memory.
- are looking for a “quick fix” and don’t really want to change.
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT