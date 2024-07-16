Skip to Content

Mantram Repetition for Rapid Relaxation

Summer 2024 Course Now Enrolling!

When:

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

Conference Room 1525 A & B (1 South)

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

Pre-registration is required. Call and leave a message,

Learn Mantram for clear mindedness and symptom management! 

Course consists of 4-5 weekly meetings, 1.5 hours per week.

This program IS for you, if you:

  • want to improve your ability to cope with daily hassles of ordinary life,
  • reduce stress, prevent workplace burnout.
  • are in recovery from drugs/alcohol use.
  • are suffering from a chronic or life-threatening illness (such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer, HIV/AIDS).
  • want to learn to rapidly shift your focus.

This program is NOT for you, if you:

  • are currently abusing drugs/alcohol.
  • have psychotic symptoms such as hearing voices, feeling paranoid.
  • have a diagnosis of dementia or severe loss of memory.
  • are looking for a “quick fix” and don’t really want to change.

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT

