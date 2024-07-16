Mantram Repetition for Rapid Relaxation

Summer 2024 Course Now Enrolling!

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PT Repeats Where: Conference Room 1525 A & B (1 South) 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Pre-registration is required. Call and leave a message, .

Learn Mantram for clear mindedness and symptom management!

Course consists of 4-5 weekly meetings, 1.5 hours per week.

This program IS for you, if you:

want to improve your ability to cope with daily hassles of ordinary life,

reduce stress, prevent workplace burnout.

are in recovery from drugs/alcohol use.

are suffering from a chronic or life-threatening illness (such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer, HIV/AIDS).

want to learn to rapidly shift your focus.

This program is NOT for you, if you:

are currently abusing drugs/alcohol.

have psychotic symptoms such as hearing voices, feeling paranoid.

have a diagnosis of dementia or severe loss of memory.

are looking for a “quick fix” and don’t really want to change.

