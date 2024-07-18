VA Mobile Medical Unit (Healthcare on Wheels) - CARES Community Event Delivering care to homeless Veterans and Veterans in need. When: Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: CARES Community Event Park De La Cruz 3809 Wightman St San Diego, CA Get directions on Google Maps to CARES Community Event Cost: Free





The VA San Diego Healthcare System is proud to announce a new community effort to deliver care to homeless Veterans and Veterans in need across San Diego County. This effort will bring VA San Diego’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) van to various locations to offer on-the-spot services to Veterans including health care, urgent care, vaccines, and information about Veteran housing programs.

Please mark your calendars!

Disclaimer: *Exact end time of event may vary. VA San Diego's Mobile Medical Unit Team will stay as needed to serve Veterans.

Other VA events