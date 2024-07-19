Online Veteran Town Hall

Save the Date!

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





We invite all Veterans in San Diego and Imperial Counties to join us for an online Veterans Town Hall. Topics to be covered include Five-Star quality care, VA claims, rules changes for Veterans with Other than Honorable discharges, women Veterans healthcare, PACT Act outreach and results, facility updates, Connect the Vets social sessions, and public contact options. Details about registration and the online meeting link will be shared soon.

