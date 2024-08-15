Take Action - End Overdose

When: Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, VA San Diego facilities are distributing free naloxone kits. Stop by the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center or any of our VA clinics in Oceanside, Escondido, Sorrento Valley, Kearny Mesa, Rio, or Chula Vista between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. No questions asked. For detailed information about overdose prevention, visit the CDC Overdose Prevention page.

Other VA events