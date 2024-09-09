Veteran Outreach Event Learn About VA Benefits and Healthcare When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT Where: Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA Cost: Free





Veterans Affairs staff will be at the Veterans Association of North County to provide information about Veteran benefits, toxic exposure screening, healthcare enrollment, suicide prevention, and military-to-VA transitions. Please join us to learn about the valuable services you're entitled to. All Veterans from all eras are welcome. We especially look forward to seeing post-9/11 Veterans. Please join us if you can.

