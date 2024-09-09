Skip to Content

Veteran Outreach Event

Let us help you get the health care services and benefits you deserve.

Learn About VA Benefits and Healthcare

When:

Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT

Where:

Veterans Association of North County (VANC)

1617 Mission Ave

Oceanside, CA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Affairs staff will be at the Veterans Association of North County to provide information about Veteran benefits, toxic exposure screening, healthcare enrollment, suicide prevention, and military-to-VA transitions. Please join us to learn about the valuable services you're entitled to. All Veterans from all eras are welcome. We especially look forward to seeing post-9/11 Veterans. Please join us if you can.

