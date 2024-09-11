Virtual Mental Health Summit and Suicide Prevention Day

Collaborations for Inclusive Care & Healing at the VA and Community

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





Join us as we share and dialogue about the needs of our diverse Veteran populations: Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), 2SLGBTQIA+, and Women Veterans to promote awareness of various types of care, specifically culturally informed/responsive and inclusive care options.

We welcome health care provides, community partners, service members, Veterans, and the broader community to engage in this FREE ONLINE EVENT!

For more information, please e-mail:

Vanessa Girard, LCSW

Local Recovery Coordinator

vanessa.girard@va.gov

Marie Obana, LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

jessica.obana@va.gov

