Virtual Mental Health Summit and Suicide Prevention Day
Collaborations for Inclusive Care & Healing at the VA and Community
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us as we share and dialogue about the needs of our diverse Veteran populations: Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), 2SLGBTQIA+, and Women Veterans to promote awareness of various types of care, specifically culturally informed/responsive and inclusive care options.
We welcome health care provides, community partners, service members, Veterans, and the broader community to engage in this FREE ONLINE EVENT!
For more information, please e-mail:
Vanessa Girard, LCSW
Local Recovery Coordinator
vanessa.girard@va.gov
Marie Obana, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
jessica.obana@va.gov