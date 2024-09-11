September is Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Repeats Where: Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Lobby 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





We are excited to invite you to our unit to help raise awareness of the complexities of spinal cord injuries.

Join us for a day of learning and education. Together we can improve and support those with SCI.

Enjoy some goodies while learning about SCI.

Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

