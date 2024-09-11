Skip to Content

September is Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

When:

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Lobby

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

We are excited to invite you to our unit to help raise awareness of the complexities of spinal cord injuries. 

Join us for a day of learning and education. Together we can improve and support those with SCI.

Enjoy some goodies while learning about SCI.

Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

