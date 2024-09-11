VA Kearny Mesa Clinic Resume Workshops

Career Workshops That Get Results!

When: Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm PT Where: Conference Room 1006A 8875 Aero Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





Take Your Career to The Next Level!

The Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) pilot program is an opportunity for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses to take control of their career through workshops to help meet their employment goals. OBTT provides employment preparation, education and opportunities that allow attendees to maximize their career potential.

Resume Essentials

This workshop covers the elements of a resume and provides job seekers with the techniques to create an effective document that employers will notice.

Time: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Resume Writing

During this workshop, attendees will have time to craft an initial resume or revise a current one.

Time: 12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

For More Information:

Christine Wissing

christine. wissing@serco-na.com

