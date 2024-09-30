Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 1

Put Your Career In Motion

When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm PT Where: Near the Veteran Resource Center on the first floor around the corner from the main lobby 3350 La Jolla Village Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





We welcome you to join VA San Diego as we celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week. Members of the Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) present information at clinics and near the entry of the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center Monday, September 30 from 9:00am to 2:30 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT options for Veterans.

