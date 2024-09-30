Skip to Content

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 5

Wellness & Vocational Enrichment Clinic

Help Veterans Put Their Career In Motion

When:

Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Point Loma Public Library

3701 Voltaire Street

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

We welcome CWT Stakeholders to join VA San Diego to celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week with a Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) Stakeholders' meeting. The event takes place in the Point Loma Public Library Friday, October 4 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT options for Stakeholders.

