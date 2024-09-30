Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week - Day 5 Help Veterans Put Their Career In Motion When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Point Loma Public Library 3701 Voltaire Street San Diego, CA Cost: Free





We welcome CWT Stakeholders to join VA San Diego to celebrate Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Week with a Wellness & Enrichment Clinic (WAVE) Stakeholders' meeting. The event takes place in the Point Loma Public Library Friday, October 4 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Stop by to learn about CWT options for Stakeholders.

Other VA events