Caregiver Awareness Reception When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: War Memorial Building 3325 Zoo Drive San Diego, CA Cost: Free





VA San Diego Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program, in partnership with the City of San Diego and San Diego Caregiver Coalition, presents a Caregiver Awareness Reception on November 19, 2024, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

There will be entertainment, education, giveaways, food, resources, respite and more.

This event is open to all Caregivers.

Other VA events