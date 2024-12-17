The VA San Diego Healthcare System expects that patients, family members, employees, and visitors refrain from behaviors that are disruptive, disrespectful, or pose a threat to others.

The following behaviors are prohibited:

Making verbal threats to harm another individual. Physical abuse. Throwing objects. Inappropriate yelling or raised voice. Waiting for and confronting an employee outside of the building. Possession of firearms or any weapon. Intentionally damaging or destroying equipment or property. Attempting to intimidate or harass other individuals. Making harassing, offensive or intimidating statements, or threats of violence through phone calls, letters, Secure Messages, email, or other forms of written, verbal or electronic communication. Slurs, or other derogatory remarks associated with race, language, sexuality, gender, religion, or age.

For VA San Diego Healthcare System to maintain a safe and pleasant healthcare environment, it is important that patients, family members and employees act in a manner consistent with this code of conduct. Individuals displaying any of these behaviors will be asked to leave the grounds and may have future access restricted.