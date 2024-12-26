Dental General Practice Residency Program

There are a total of four dental residents each year and the program is accredited by the ADA. The curriculum is designed to broaden the expertise of the general dentist in all the dental disciplines, manage medically compromised patients, and gain familiarity with hospital protocol and procedures, including the treatment of inpatient and same-day surgery patients.

Purpose of the Program

The purpose of this program is to provide the graduate dentist with the opportunity to advance his or her dental education and clinical experience to a level beyond that accomplished in pre-doctoral training. The program also provides the opportunity to experience general dentistry practice within the hospital environment, employing a greater level of physician-dentist interaction. Emphasis is upon dental treatment of the medically complex patient.

The major portion of the program is devoted to providing comprehensive dental care with an emphasis on diagnostic techniques and therapeutic skills. Emergency dental treatment is also provided. The program balance is subdivided into three internal blocks: 6 months of prosthodontic/restorative dentistry, 3 months of endodontic training, and 3 months of oral surgery training. During these rotations, the sole focus will be on that specific dentistry facet. Lectures, seminars, and clinic supervision are regularly provided by the medical center's attending staff. The program is under the direct supervision of the Director of the General Practice Residency Program.

Period of Training

The resident program begins on July 1 and continues for 52 weeks, with 14 days of paid annual leave and 10 paid federal holidays. The program emphasizes clinical training in endodontics, oral medicine, oral surgery, periodontics, prosthodontics, and restorative dentistry. In addition, there are off-service assignments in anesthesia, emergency medicine, and head & neck surgery.

Goals and Objectives for Service Rotations