SFVAHCS at Veterans Townhall - Yountville Community Center

When:

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Heritage Room

Yountville Community Center

6516 Washington Street

Yountville, CA

Cost:

Free

San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Veterans Townhall at the Yountville Community Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, joined by staff from Veterans Benefits Administration.

Staff on site will provide information about:

  • Health care enrollment
  • Eligibility
  • VA Benefits

