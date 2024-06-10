Veterans Townhall
SFVAHCS at Veterans Townhall - Yountville Community Center
When:
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Heritage Room
Yountville Community Center
6516 Washington Street
Yountville, CA
Cost:
Free
San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Veterans Townhall at the Yountville Community Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, joined by staff from Veterans Benefits Administration.
Staff on site will provide information about:
- Health care enrollment
- Eligibility
- VA Benefits