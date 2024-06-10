Veterans Townhall SFVAHCS at Veterans Townhall - Yountville Community Center When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Heritage Room Yountville Community Center 6516 Washington Street Yountville, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Heritage Room Cost: Free





San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Veterans Townhall at the Yountville Community Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, joined by staff from Veterans Benefits Administration.

Staff on site will provide information about: