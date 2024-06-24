SFVAHCS at Lake County Veterans Town Hall
SFVAHCS is attending the Veterans Town Hall at Lake County Courthouse
When:
Mon. Jul 1, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Lake County Courthouse
255 North Forbes Street
Lakeport, CA
Cost:
Free
San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Lake County Veterans Townhall hosted at Lake County Courthouse, Monday, July 1, 2024, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
SFVAHCS is scheduled to speak about PACT Act expanded eligibility, as well as offerings unique to the Clearlake VA Clinic.
Additional VA staff on-site can assist with:
- Health care enrollment
- VA Benefits
- Eligibility