Skip to Content

SFVAHCS at Lake County Veterans Town Hall

SFVAHCS is attending the Veterans Town Hall at Lake County Courthouse

When:

Mon. Jul 1, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Lake County Courthouse

255 North Forbes Street

Lakeport, CA

Cost:

Free

San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Lake County Veterans Townhall hosted at Lake County Courthouse,  Monday, July 1, 2024, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

SFVAHCS is scheduled to speak about PACT Act expanded eligibility, as well as offerings unique to the Clearlake VA Clinic. 

Additional VA staff on-site can assist with:

  • Health care enrollment
  • VA Benefits
  • Eligibility

Other VA events

Last updated: