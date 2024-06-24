SFVAHCS at Lake County Veterans Town Hall SFVAHCS is attending the Veterans Town Hall at Lake County Courthouse When: Mon. Jul 1, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Lake County Courthouse 255 North Forbes Street Lakeport, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Lake County Courthouse Cost: Free





San Francisco VA Health Care System is attending the Lake County Veterans Townhall hosted at Lake County Courthouse, Monday, July 1, 2024, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

SFVAHCS is scheduled to speak about PACT Act expanded eligibility, as well as offerings unique to the Clearlake VA Clinic.

Additional VA staff on-site can assist with:

Health care enrollment

VA Benefits

Eligibility

Other VA events