San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) is hosting a Veteran Town Hall to share updates about the care and benefits available to Veterans.

Join this live virtual event on Monday, August 19, 2024 starting at 5:00 p.m. PST:

Use either https://access.live/SFVAHCS on your computer or smartphone or

Call 833-305-1723 and dial in over the phone

