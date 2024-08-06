Veteran town hall
When:
Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) is hosting a Veteran Town Hall to share updates about the care and benefits available to Veterans.
Join this live virtual event on Monday, August 19, 2024 starting at 5:00 p.m. PST:
Use either https://access.live/SFVAHCS on your computer or smartphone or
Call 833-305-1723 and dial in over the phone
