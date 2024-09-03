Veterans Stand Down
VA at Veterans Stand Down, Mendocino & Lake County
When:
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm PT
Where:
American Legion Post Konocti
14770 Austin Ave.
Clearlake, CA
Cost:
Free
In the military “Stand Down” afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, enjoy warm meals, receive medical care and enjoy the comradery of friends in a safe environment. Today “Stand Down” refers to a grassroots community-based event serving at risk veterans.
THIS EVENT IS FREE, AND LUNCH IS PROVIDED.
This event plays a critical role in helping our local veterans, their families, and active-duty personnel obtain necessary goods and services.
VSO AND VA SERVICES
- Housing & Homeless Assistance
- Employment Services
- Health Services and Screening
- Behavioral Health Support
- Education Opportunities
- Emergency Preparedness
- Supplies
- Legal Services