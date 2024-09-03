Skip to Content

Veterans Stand Down

VA at Veterans Stand Down, Mendocino & Lake County

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm PT

Where:

American Legion Post Konocti

14770 Austin Ave.

Clearlake, CA

Cost:

Free

In the military “Stand Down” afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, enjoy warm meals, receive medical care and enjoy the comradery of friends in a safe environment. Today “Stand Down” refers to a grassroots community-based event serving at risk veterans. 

THIS EVENT IS FREE, AND LUNCH IS PROVIDED. 

This event plays a critical role in helping our local veterans, their families, and active-duty personnel obtain necessary goods and services. 

VSO AND VA SERVICES 

  • Housing & Homeless Assistance  
  • Employment Services 
  • Health Services and Screening 
  • Behavioral Health Support
  • Education Opportunities
  • Emergency Preparedness 
  • Supplies 
  • Legal Services

Other VA events

Last updated: