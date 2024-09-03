Veterans Stand Down VA at Veterans Stand Down, Mendocino & Lake County When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm PT Where: American Legion Post Konocti 14770 Austin Ave. Clearlake, CA Cost: Free





In the military “Stand Down” afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, enjoy warm meals, receive medical care and enjoy the comradery of friends in a safe environment. Today “Stand Down” refers to a grassroots community-based event serving at risk veterans.

THIS EVENT IS FREE, AND LUNCH IS PROVIDED.

This event plays a critical role in helping our local veterans, their families, and active-duty personnel obtain necessary goods and services.

VSO AND VA SERVICES

Housing & Homeless Assistance

Employment Services

Health Services and Screening

Behavioral Health Support

Education Opportunities

Emergency Preparedness

Supplies

Legal Services

Other VA events