Programs
Explore San Francisco VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge technology and resources, and the specialty care that makes San Francisco VA Health Care System a leader across the nation.
Excellence in Veteran care
- ATLAS
ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) is a new opportunity the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides Veterans so they can receive care closer to home
- Cardiology
SFVAHCS features nationally and internationally recognized specialists as well as first in the nation cardiology clinics
- Harm Reduction and Syringe Services Program (SSP)
Our clinical pharmacist practitioner-led program aims to end drug-related stigma and discrimination in health care, prevent the spread of drug-related infections and overdose deaths, and increase connections to services
- Integrative Health Clinical Services
Incorporating complementary and integrative health (CIH) services alongside conventional care including acupuncture, chiropractic care, mindfulness activities, pain management, and wellness promotion
- Lung Cancer Screening Program
Providing state-of-the-art comprehensive lung cancer screening services to find the disease earlier when treatment is more effective
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
We offer designated MST coordinators who serve as a contact person for MST-related issues acting as your advocate to help you find and access VA services and programs
- Neurosurgery
State-of-the-art neurosurgical care tailored to the specific needs of each Veteran
- No-Cost Flu Shots
No-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans available at our medical center and at all of our VA clinics
- Nutrition Outpatient Programs
Our dietitian staff will work with you and your care team to optimize your diet to improve your health
- Primary Care
Our outpatient clinic located at San Francisco VA Medical Center provides comprehensive primary care services on site and virtually
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
Offering a combination of individual and group services for Veterans who are having difficulty maintaining relationships, work, school, or other daily activities because of their mental health
- Pulmonary Medicine
A VA Center of Excellence for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and are one of only 5 sites in the country that are members of the Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN), a group of expert clinicians and researchers focused on delivering specialty care to Veterans with airborne hazard exposures
- Rural Women's Telehealth Outreach
Boosting your health, jump-starting your care, and linking rural women Veterans to the right primary care team
- Sleep Medicine
Comprehensive sleep medicine care and services for our Veterans with sleep disorders
- Tele-Urgent Care
Featuring 2 easy ways to quickly connect with Emergency-Urgent Care Clinicians through secure chat no matter where you are
- Whole Health Offerings
San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals
- Womens Comprehensive Health Center
SFVAHCS provides a variety of health services to address the unique needs of women Veterans
Unique at San Francisco VA
- Hoptel
Short-term lodging for Veterans receiving care
- New Patients
A guide for new patients to San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS)
- Resources for Veterans
Answers to your questions about VA benefits and eligibility including special offerings only available at SFVAHCS
- Resources for law enforcement and first responders
Contact information for law enforcement and first responders to help link Veterans to VA Health Care and resources
- Veteran Transportation
Transportation and shuttle schedules available for SFVAHCS Veteran patients
- Veterans Outreach Program
Connecting Veterans with the care they've earned