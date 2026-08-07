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Programs

Explore San Francisco VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge technology and resources, and the specialty care that makes San Francisco VA Health Care System a leader across the nation.

Excellence in Veteran care

  • ATLAS 
    ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) is a new opportunity the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides Veterans so they can receive care closer to home
  • Cardiology
    SFVAHCS features nationally and internationally recognized specialists as well as first in the nation cardiology clinics
  • Harm Reduction and Syringe Services Program (SSP)
    Our clinical pharmacist practitioner-led program aims to end drug-related stigma and discrimination in health care, prevent the spread of drug-related infections and overdose deaths, and increase connections to services
  • Integrative Health Clinical Services 
    Incorporating complementary and integrative health (CIH) services alongside conventional care including acupuncture, chiropractic care, mindfulness activities, pain management, and wellness promotion
  • Lung Cancer Screening Program
    Providing state-of-the-art comprehensive lung cancer screening services to find the disease earlier when treatment is more effective
  • Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
    We offer designated MST coordinators who serve as a contact person for MST-related issues acting as your advocate to help you find and access VA services and programs
  • Neurosurgery
    State-of-the-art neurosurgical care tailored to the specific needs of each Veteran
  • No-Cost Flu Shots
    No-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans available at our medical center and at all of our VA clinics
  • Nutrition Outpatient Programs
    Our dietitian staff will work with you and your care team to optimize your diet to improve your health
  • Primary Care 
    Our outpatient clinic located at San Francisco VA Medical Center provides comprehensive primary care services on site and virtually
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
    Offering a combination of individual and group services for Veterans who are having difficulty maintaining relationships, work, school, or other daily activities because of their mental health
  • Pulmonary Medicine
    A VA Center of Excellence for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and are one of only 5 sites in the country that are members of the Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN), a group of expert clinicians and researchers focused on delivering specialty care to Veterans with airborne hazard exposures
  • Rural Women's Telehealth Outreach
    Boosting your health, jump-starting your care, and linking rural women Veterans to the right primary care team
  • Sleep Medicine
    Comprehensive sleep medicine care and services for our Veterans with sleep disorders
  • Tele-Urgent Care
    Featuring 2 easy ways to quickly connect with Emergency-Urgent Care Clinicians through secure chat no matter where you are
  • Whole Health Offerings
    San Francisco VA Health Care System offers a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals
  • Womens Comprehensive Health Center
    SFVAHCS provides a variety of health services to address the unique needs of women Veterans

Unique at San Francisco VA

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