Law enforcement and first responder resources
Below is a list of contact information for law enforcement and first responders to help link Veterans to VA Health Care and Resources. We thank you for taking the time to help support Veterans experiencing hardships. Together we can provide easier access to life-saving resources.
Support for law enforcement and first responders
National 24-hour hotlines
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
• Call 988 then press 1 (available 24/7)
• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
• Text 838255
National Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838
Vets4Warriors: 855-838-8255 and https://vets4warriors.com
This organization offers 24/7 peer support, via phone or chat, and is staffed entirely by Veterans.
24-hour services at San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121-1545
VA Police Dispatch: 415-750-2003
Emergency Department triage: 415-221-4810, ext. 22052
Emergency Department Acute Nursing Station: 415-221-4810, ext. 22485
Psychiatric Emergency Services: 415-221-4810, ext. 26674
Non-emergent mental health care
Mental Health Access Center: 415-221-4810, ext. 24824
Available 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to schedule routine mental health appointments
VA Clinics
These clinics are not for emergencies. Direct any emergencies to the local emergency rooms (ERs), including Ft. Miley Emergency Department if located in San Francisco.
Hours for all VA Clinics: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
15145 Lakeshore Drive
Clearlake, CA 95422-8106
Main phone: 707-995-7200
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
930 West Harris Street
Eureka, CA 95503-3927
Main phone: 707-269-7500
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Behavioral health clinic
525 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone: 510-587-3400
Mental health triage: 510-773-7242
Homeless triage: 510-453-8478
Oakland VA Clinic
Primary care clinic
2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone: 510-267-7800
Medical care: 510-267-7850
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
1001 Sneath Lane, Suite 300
San Bruno, CA 94066-2349
Main phone: 650-615-6000
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
401 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Main phone: 415-281-5100
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Primary care and mental health
2285 Challenger Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
North Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Specialty care and homeless services
3841 Brickway Boulevard
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
630 Kings Court
Ukiah, CA 95482-5003
Main phone: 707-468-7700
Mental health care: 415-750-2073
Veterans Justice Outreach
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) is a VA outreach program designed to collaborate with local justice system partners to help Veterans who enter the criminal justice system and are in need of treatment services and/or alternatives to incarceration.
Cell: 510-662-2986
Chase.Finney@va.gov
Cell: 707-590-5256
Steven.Harrison1@va.gov
Cell: 415-203-3573
Brian.Dobbs@va.gov
Cell: 415-941-9816
Jenna.Ferrara@va.gov
Cell: 415-269-0563
Nicholas.Crispino@va.gov
Intimate Partner Violence Resources
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides screening, assessment, referrals, and therapies for Veterans and their partners who are either using or experiencing intimate partner violence.
415-221-4810, ext. 4810
707-590-4125