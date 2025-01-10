Law enforcement and first responder resources

Support for law enforcement and first responders

National 24-hour hotlines

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

• Call 988 then press 1 (available 24/7)

• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

• Text 838255

National Homeless Hotline: 877-424-3838

Vets4Warriors: 855-838-8255 and https://vets4warriors.com

This organization offers 24/7 peer support, via phone or chat, and is staffed entirely by Veterans.

24-hour services at San Francisco VA Medical Center

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA 94121-1545

VA Police Dispatch: 415-750-2003

Emergency Department triage: 415-221-4810, ext. 22052

Emergency Department Acute Nursing Station: 415-221-4810, ext. 22485

Psychiatric Emergency Services: 415-221-4810, ext. 26674

Non-emergent mental health care

Mental Health Access Center: 415-221-4810, ext. 24824

Available 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to schedule routine mental health appointments

VA Clinics

These clinics are not for emergencies. Direct any emergencies to the local emergency rooms (ERs), including Ft. Miley Emergency Department if located in San Francisco.

Hours for all VA Clinics: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.