Law enforcement and first responder resources

Below is a list of contact information for law enforcement and first responders to help link Veterans to VA Health Care and Resources. We thank you for taking the time to help support Veterans experiencing hardships. Together we can provide easier access to life-saving resources.

Support for law enforcement and first responders 

National 24-hour hotlines 

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. 

 • Call 988 then press 1 (available 24/7)
 • Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/  
 • Text 838255 

National Homeless Hotline:877-424-3838 

Vets4Warriors: 855-838-8255 and https://vets4warriors.com
This organization offers 24/7 peer support, via phone or chat, and is staffed entirely by Veterans. 

24-hour services at San Francisco VA Medical Center 

4150 Clement Street 
San Francisco, CA 94121-1545 

VA Police Dispatch: 415-750-2003 
Emergency Department triage: 415-221-4810, ext. 22052 
Emergency Department Acute Nursing Station: 415-221-4810, ext. 22485 
Psychiatric Emergency Services: 415-221-4810, ext. 26674 

Non-emergent mental health care 

Mental Health Access Center: 415-221-4810, ext. 24824
Available 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to schedule routine mental health appointments

VA Clinics

These clinics are not for emergencies. Direct any emergencies to the local emergency rooms (ERs), including Ft. Miley Emergency Department if located in San Francisco.   

Hours for all VA Clinics: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

City Contact information Clearlake Clearlake VA Clinic
15145 Lakeshore Drive
Clearlake, CA 95422-8106
Main phone: 707-995-7200
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 Eureka Eureka VA Clinic
930 West Harris Street
Eureka, CA 95503-3927
Main phone: 707-269-7500
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 Oakland Oakland 21st Street VA Clinic
Behavioral health clinic
525 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone: 510-587-3400
Mental health triage: 510-773-7242
Homeless triage: 510-453-8478

Oakland VA Clinic
Primary care clinic
2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Oakland, CA 94612
Main phone: 510-267-7800
Medical care: 510-267-7850
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 San Bruno San Bruno VA Clinic
1001 Sneath Lane, Suite 300
San Bruno, CA 94066-2349
Main phone: 650-615-6000
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 San Francisco San Francisco VA Downtown Clinic
401 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Main phone: 415-281-5100
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 Santa Rosa South Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Primary care and mental health
2285 Challenger Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073

North Santa Rosa VA Clinic
Specialty care and homeless services
3841 Brickway Boulevard
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Main phone: 707-569-2300
Mental health care: 415-750-2073 Ukiah Ukiah VA Clinic
630 Kings Court
Ukiah, CA 95482-5003
Main phone: 707-468-7700
Mental health care: 415-750-2073

Veterans Justice Outreach 

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) is a VA outreach program designed to collaborate with local justice system partners to help Veterans who enter the criminal justice system and are in need of treatment services and/or alternatives to incarceration.

County Contact information Alameda County Chase Finney, LCSW
Cell: 510-662-2986
Chase.Finney@va.gov Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino Counties Steven Harrison, LCSW
Cell: 707-590-5256
Steven.Harrison1@va.gov Marin County Brian Dobbs, LCSW
Cell: 415-203-3573
Brian.Dobbs@va.gov San Francisco County Jenna Ferrara, LCSW
Cell: 415-941-9816
Jenna.Ferrara@va.gov Sonoma County Nick Crispino, LCSW
Cell: 415-269-0563
Nicholas.Crispino@va.gov

Intimate Partner Violence Resources 

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides screening, assessment, referrals, and therapies for Veterans and their partners who are either using or experiencing intimate partner violence.

County Contact information Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo Counties Nicole Muller, LCSW
415-221-4810, ext. 4810 Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, and Sonoma Counties Alexa Stone, LCSW
707-590-4125

