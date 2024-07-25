C-SAPP (Comparator Study of Antipsychotics for Parkinson's Psychosis)

Eligibility

We are looking to recruit and treat individuals who are:

Veterans

40 years or older

Experiencing hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not real/there) and/or

Experiencing delusions (believing or thinking things that are not true)

If these symptoms are interfering with daily function or your caregiver's ability to assist you, this treatment study may be beneficial for you.

Please call our study coordinator at or .

For more information regarding the study, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04373317