C-SAPP (Comparator Study of Antipsychotics for Parkinson's Psychosis)
The C-SAPP (Comparator Study of Antipsychotics for Parkinson's Psychosis) aims to examine the benefits and risks of quetiapine and pimavanserin in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease psychosis. This intent-to-treat study will involve researchers asking questions about symptoms, daily functioning, and general health for up to one year. Participants will also be assessed in their Parkinson's symptoms.
Eligibility
We are looking to recruit and treat individuals who are:
- Veterans
- 40 years or older
- Experiencing hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not real/there) and/or
- Experiencing delusions (believing or thinking things that are not true)
If these symptoms are interfering with daily function or your caregiver's ability to assist you, this treatment study may be beneficial for you.
Contact us
Please call our study coordinator at
For more information regarding the study, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04373317