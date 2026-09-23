Jacob A. Burroughs, DMD
GPR Resident
VA San Francisco health care
Dr. Jacob Burroughs was born and raised in Radcliff, KY.
He received his bachelor’s in biology from Lindsey Wilson College and received his DMD from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. He competes as a natural bodybuilder and when not dieting he loves cooking and eating. Thankfully he is currently in a bulking phase, so he can enjoy meals with his coresidents and embark on a croissant tour of the city.
Dr. Jacob Burroughs joined the San Francisco VA GPR program in July 2022 and Prosthodontics Residency Program in July of 2023.