Jacob A. Burroughs, DMD

He received his bachelor’s in biology from Lindsey Wilson College and received his DMD from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. He competes as a natural bodybuilder and when not dieting he loves cooking and eating. Thankfully he is currently in a bulking phase, so he can enjoy meals with his coresidents and embark on a croissant tour of the city.

Dr. Jacob Burroughs joined the San Francisco VA GPR program in July 2022 and Prosthodontics Residency Program in July of 2023.