Resources for schools

How does a facility begin the process of GI Bill program approval? The approval process for GI Bill programs generally begins with the State Approving Agency (SAA) of jurisdiction. Contact your SAA to seek approval for education and training programs in your respective state. They’re the path to a program’s eligibility for payment of VA education benefits. Education program approval guidelines

When is VA responsible for approval of education and training programs? VA will approve schools in some circumstances and for some states that don’t have an SAA assigned. If you fall into one of these groups, VA will review your application. Foreign school program approval

California Information for students wishing to attend foreign schools