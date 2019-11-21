Resources for schools
Resources for schools is a one-stop shop for School Certifying Officials (SCOs) and school administrators assisting students who are using their VA benefits to pursue education and training programs. Find trainings, resources, guides, and information on GI Bill programs to support military-connected students.
Key resources for SCOs
SCO Handbook | VA-ONCE | VA-ONCE Quick Reference Guide | WEAMS | Find your ELR
Training and guides
Use these resources to get training and boost your skills to help support military-connected students.
Required 2019 training for SCOs
Required if your school has 20 or more GI Bill students
- School Certifying Official Handbook
- Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) SCO Handbook
- VA-ONCE Quick Reference Guide
- Find your Education Liaison Representative (ELR)
- Training webinars
- WEAMS
- Benefits A to Z
- Check your status as a covered institution
Reporting:
Launch VA-ONCE
Use VA-ONCE to submit VA Forms 22-1999, 22-1999b, 22-6553c and 22-6553d online.
- VA-ONCE Quick Reference Guide
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
To gain access to VA-ONCE, start the MOU online, print it, and gather the appropriate signatures, then mail it to your ELR.
- Training on VA-ONCE newest enhancements, version P059
- User tips for VA-ONCE
- Automation of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits and VA-ONCE remarks
- Top 10 list of what not to report in VA-ONCE
- Colmery extension campus update webinar slides (July 2019)
Non-traditional schools:
- How-to guide for on-the-job training (OJT) and apprenticeship schools
- VA-ONCE how-to guide for flight schools
Extension campus certification scenarios:
- Certification at a main and extension campus
- Certification for distance hours at a main campus and in-residence hours at an extension campus
- Reduction of hours at an extension campus
- All credit hours dropped at an extension campus
- Certification at a main and 2 extension campuses with non-standard terms
VA-ONCE demo recordings:
- Launch VA-ONCE
Policies and procedures
Learn about policies and procedures that apply to GI Bill legislation and VA educational programs and benefits.
-
How does a facility begin the process of GI Bill program approval?
The approval process for GI Bill programs generally begins with the State Approving Agency (SAA) of jurisdiction. Contact your SAA to seek approval for education and training programs in your respective state. They’re the path to a program’s eligibility for payment of VA education benefits.
When is VA responsible for approval of education and training programs?
VA will approve schools in some circumstances and for some states that don’t have an SAA assigned. If you fall into one of these groups, VA will review your application.
Applications for jurisdictions where VA is acting as SAA:
How do you receive approval for on-the-job training programs?
See our Approval of On-the-Job Training Programs fact sheet, which addresses the following requirements: programs, wages, and facilities.
-
Forever GI Bill:Benefits by chapter:
Tuition and housing:Other programs and benefits:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33)
- Survivors' and Dependents' Educational Assistance (DEA, Chapter 35)
- Montgomery GI Bill—Active Duty (MGIB-AD, Chapter 30)
- Montgomery GI Bill—Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR, Chapter 1606)
- Post-Vietnam Era Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP, Chapter 32)
- Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E, Chapter 31)
- Educational and Career Counseling (Chapter 36)
Last updated: