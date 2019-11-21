 Skip to Content
Resources for schools

Resources for schools is a one-stop shop for School Certifying Officials (SCOs) and school administrators assisting students who are using their VA benefits to pursue education and training programs. Find trainings, resources, guides, and information on GI Bill programs to support military-connected students.

Key resources for SCOs

SCO Handbook  |  VA-ONCE  |  VA-ONCE Quick Reference Guide  |  WEAMS  |  Find your ELR

Training and guides

Use these resources to get training and boost your skills to help support military-connected students.


Policies and procedures

Learn about policies and procedures that apply to GI Bill legislation and VA educational programs and benefits.


School Certifying Official (SCO) Handbook

Revision 5.6.4, current as of September 27, 2019

