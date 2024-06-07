Cars, motorcycles, Veteran craft fair, art show and more--Come join us!

The Sheridan VA Health Care System team is proud to host the 33rd Annual KARZ Club Car Show plus Veteran Resource Fair, art show, trade/craft fair and more on the medical center campus July 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Sat. Jul 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Get directions on Google Maps to Sheridan VA Medical Center Cost: Free





This is the second year that the medical center has hosted the annual event, after last year's street work prompted the KARZ Club to seek a new venue.

What if I don't like cars?

Besides a massive display of vehicles, this year's family-friendly event will include a Veteran craft/trade fair, a Veteran art show in our auditorium, family-friendly activities, an alpaca petting zoo, information about VA services, community organization booths, and a wide selection of food trucks.

Volunteers wanted

Community members are invited to volunteer for this event. If you are interested, please join the KARZ Club and VA staff on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Sheridan VA Medical Center auditorium (Bldg. 61). Volunteer opportunities for the car show/fair will be discussed. If you are interested in volunteering but are unable to attend, please email Brad at Bradley.Malin@va.gov