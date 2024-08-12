Veterans Assistance Expo The Wyoming Veterans Commission, Veterans Benefits Administration and Sheridan VA Health Care System invite Veterans to a massive claims clinic in Casper, Wy., Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, 2024. When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Repeats Where: Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 1800 Bryan Stock Trail Casper, WY Cost: Free





Veterans, their family members and caregivers are invited to Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 for a Veterans Assistance Expo, with a wide spectrum of services, including help with claims from Veterans Benefits Administration specialists.

The event runs Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Compensation and Pension exams ON SITE

The Veterans Benefits Administration will have a vendor on site who can perform compensation and pension exams. This is a critical component to the benefits process, and the first time in recent history the Casper area has had access to this "one-stop shopping" with claim specialists and exams in the same space.

What else can I expect at this event?

VBA representatives will work with Veterans one-on-one to submit disability claims, check the status of a claim or appeal, find out about education benefits and burial options, plus other benefits. Sheridan VA Health Care System staff will also be available to assist with enrollment in VA health care, plus learn about services available to support a Veteran’s whole health. Services will include:

Enrolling in VA health care

Submitting a VA disability claim

Check the status of your disability claim or appeal

Eligibility requirements

Your toxic exposure options

VA burial options

VA housing options

VA education benefits

Career help

Income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors

Is this just a VA event?

No. This is a collaboration with the Wyoming Veterans Commission, so stop by and see one of their team for assistance from our state Veteran service officers. Also, the Casper College Veteran Services staff will be on hand to answer questions about continuing education.

Do I just show up?

You can... but if you're interested in claims assistance, we ask that you make an appointment online at the link below, as we expect many Veterans will be attending this rare opportunity. Also, Veterans interested in claims assistance should bring their DD214 and Nexus Letter if possible. A Nexus Letter is a letter from the Veteran’s physician detailing the connection between their current conditions and their military service. The connection could be directly to a military event or circumstance or to another medical condition that occurred in service.

https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/flow/VERA_Start?office=VFW_Post_9439_PACT_Act_Claims_Clinic&fbclid=IwY2xjawEnbtFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHefeLP1k1oSingncAn48grQbIqnYL74KKixdNBbvtVZ-mUcJwYSVuV_voA_aem_yBzaldIZ_hcMWw9XFZF8eg

Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Other VA events