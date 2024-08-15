Caregiver Summit: Beyond the caregiving role--Seeing the "whole" caregiver The Sheridan VA Health Care System team cordially invites clinical and service organizations to our annual Caregiver Summit. When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Grace Anglican Church 1992 W. 5th Street Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





The goal of this summit is to provide a collaborative event to create new conversations around services that caregivers need the most, to take care of Veterans, their families and themselves. We value the many organizations in our community who support these important caregiver needs and encourage you all to join in these important conversations, either in-person or virtually.

Guest speakers:

Dr. Tamarra Crawford, PhD &

Julie Jackson, VA Home Based Primary Care Program Director

