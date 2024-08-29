Johnson County kickoff for Veteran suicide prevention campaign Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will headline an event Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. in Buffalo's Crazy Woman Square to kick off the Johnson County and VA's #ReachOut2Me Veteran suicide prevention campaign. The event will also include Sheridan VA Health Care System director Pam Crowell and multiple Veterans speaking about the community support to end Veteran suicide. When: Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Crazy Woman Square Buffalo, WY Cost: Free





The event also marks a starting point for Johnson County bars to begin sharing special #ReachOut2me beverage coasters with their patrons. The coaster includes the Veterans Crisis Line contact information and a note that it’s a resource for anyone who is concerned about a Veteran.

The key to the campaign, however, is a "big ask" of the bar patrons. This “big ask” is a request that patrons also use the coaster in a personal social media post to share the message that if any Veteran in their personal circles ever needs someone to reach out to they can "reach out to me."

Individuals who want to help a Veteran in crisis, but don't know what to say/do, can call the Veterans Crisis Line to get help--it's a resource for anyone trying to help a Veteran. The Veterans Crisis Line responders can help a friend, family member, caregiver or even neighbor navigate the critical role of making a difference to a Veteran in crisis.

Details about the campaign are highlighted in this short video, produced for the initial rollout of it in Sheridan, Wyoming: https://youtu.be/-b3whaJ02-w?si=7vxfYSMkSypnKlCd

The VA suicide prevention team and Suicide Prevention Coalition of Johnson County is also offering training to each bar’s staff on what to do if they are concerned about someone who may be in crisis. The training is for any organization that wants to help end Veteran suicide.

This knowledge is important for anyone, not just for those concerned about a Veteran, because Wyoming’s suicide rate is consistently higher than the rest of the U.S. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in 2021 the Wyoming suicide rate was 31.1 per 100,000, compared to the national rate of 14 per 100,000.

Johnson County businesses taking part in this campaign, as of Aug. 29, are: The Lounge at Crazy Woman Liquors, The Cowboy Bar & Grill, Bond’s Brewing Company, The Outback, Un’WINE’d, Bison House @ The Buffalo Golf Course, Bozeman Trail Steakhouse, The Occidental, Powder River Pub, and The Invasion Bar & Restaurant.

Buffalo's American Legion Post 13 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 2469 will also be actively supporting the campaign. Governmental organizations taking part include City of Buffalo, Johnson County, Johnson County Public Health and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Johnson County.

NOTE: The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is reachable by dialing 988, with the Veterans Crisis Line available by then pressing “1”. This updated number went into effect nationally July 16, but the former number (1-800-273-8255, press “1” for Veterans Crisis Line) will continue to be active indefinitely. Anyone concerned about a Veteran can also text 838255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net for resources or a live chat.

