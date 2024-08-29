Sheridan VA Health Care System Mental Health Summit 2024
When:
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 61
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Please RSVP to Julie Holewa by 09/06/24.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System Mental Health Team cordially invites clinical and service organizations to our annual Mental Health Summit. The goal of the summit is to provide information on what the VA is doing in suicide prevention, learn about community resources and efforts, and to create an ongoing dialogue with each other about how we can end Veteran Suicide. We value our community partners who support these efforts and encourage you to join in this event and conversations, either in-person or virtually.
The in-person option will be in the Sheridan VA Auditorium (bldg. 61) and online option will be using Microsoft Teams (link below.)
Direct link to meeting
Meeting ID: 287 544 054 155
Passcode: A5fDkA
Topics:
- S.A.V.E training by the Sheridan VA Suicide Prevention Team
- Chronic Pain and Suicide Ideation: The Mediating Effect of Social Connectedness
- Interactive Round-Robin – poster presentations of services at the Sheridan VA
- Wrap-up and networking luncheon
Participants and recommended attendees
Local churches
Mental health agencies
Police and sheriff’s departments
Chambers of Commerce
Community hospitals
Veteran service organizations
High school and college administrators/teachers
VA Caregiver Support Program
VA police
VA chaplains