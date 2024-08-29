Sheridan VA Health Care System Mental Health Summit 2024

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Where: Auditorium, Bldg. 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





RSVP Please RSVP to Julie Holewa by 09/06/24.

The Sheridan VA Health Care System Mental Health Team cordially invites clinical and service organizations to our annual Mental Health Summit. The goal of the summit is to provide information on what the VA is doing in suicide prevention, learn about community resources and efforts, and to create an ongoing dialogue with each other about how we can end Veteran Suicide. We value our community partners who support these efforts and encourage you to join in this event and conversations, either in-person or virtually.

The in-person option will be in the Sheridan VA Auditorium (bldg. 61) and online option will be using Microsoft Teams (link below.)

Direct link to meeting

Meeting ID: 287 544 054 155

Passcode: A5fDkA

Topics:

S.A.V.E training by the Sheridan VA Suicide Prevention Team

Chronic Pain and Suicide Ideation: The Mediating Effect of Social Connectedness

Interactive Round-Robin – poster presentations of services at the Sheridan VA

Wrap-up and networking luncheon

Participants and recommended attendees

Local churches

Mental health agencies

Police and sheriff’s departments

Chambers of Commerce

Community hospitals

Veteran service organizations

High school and college administrators/teachers

VA Caregiver Support Program

VA police

VA chaplains

Other VA events