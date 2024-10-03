Lunch 'n Learn: Nutrition's role in Cancer prevention
When:
Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 61
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Empower your well-being with Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster's expert guidance on incorporating nourishing practices into your daily food routine, paving the way for a healthier, happier you.
Join Olivia as she provides an overview of sound nutritional choices. She will demonstrate a few ways to cook healthy foods while presenting how to approach food in a sustainable way. Please bring your own lunch but small samples will be available from Olivia’s creations.
We'll be meeting in our medical center auditorium (Bldg. 61) for this empowering class.