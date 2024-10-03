Lunch 'n Learn: Nutrition's role in Cancer prevention

Empower your well-being with Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster's expert guidance on incorporating nourishing practices into your daily food routine.

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm MT Where: Auditorium, Bldg. 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Empower your well-being with Registered Dietitian Olivia Feaster's expert guidance on incorporating nourishing practices into your daily food routine, paving the way for a healthier, happier you.

Join Olivia as she provides an overview of sound nutritional choices. She will demonstrate a few ways to cook healthy foods while presenting how to approach food in a sustainable way. Please bring your own lunch but small samples will be available from Olivia’s creations.

We'll be meeting in our medical center auditorium (Bldg. 61) for this empowering class.

Other VA events