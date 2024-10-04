New Rock Springs VA Clinic groundbreaking
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm MT
Where:
1001 Gateway Boulevard
Rock Springs, WY
Cost:
Free
The Rock Springs Veterans Affairs Clinic staff cordially invite Veterans and community members to a groundbreaking ceremony for their new clinic Thursday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. at 1001 Gateway Boulevard. The brief ceremony will be followed by a cookout, provided by the project contractor, the Avens Group.
The new 6,737 sq. ft. clinic will be conveniently located within a block of the current one at 1401 Gateway Boulevard. It adds 2,500 square feet of clinic space and will provide opportunities to expand services for the 2,697 Veterans currently enrolled.