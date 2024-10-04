New Rock Springs VA Clinic groundbreaking The Rock Springs Veterans Affairs Clinic staff cordially invite Veterans and community members to a groundbreaking ceremony for their new clinic Thursday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. at 1001 Gateway Boulevard. When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm MT Where: 1001 Gateway Boulevard Rock Springs, WY Cost: Free





The Rock Springs Veterans Affairs Clinic staff cordially invite Veterans and community members to a groundbreaking ceremony for their new clinic Thursday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. at 1001 Gateway Boulevard. The brief ceremony will be followed by a cookout, provided by the project contractor, the Avens Group.

The new 6,737 sq. ft. clinic will be conveniently located within a block of the current one at 1401 Gateway Boulevard. It adds 2,500 square feet of clinic space and will provide opportunities to expand services for the 2,697 Veterans currently enrolled.

Other VA events