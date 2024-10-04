Not Just in October: A survivor’s perspective of intimate partner violence

Join us in the Sheridan VA Medical Center auditorium to hear from intimate partner violence survivor Abbey Schaefer Oct. 28 at 12 p.m., as she shares how her experiences have shaped her own practice as a healthcare professional today.

When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm MT Where: Auditorium (Bldg. 61) 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





The VA is proud to present the Survivor Perspective series with the Relationship Health and Safety Clinic...

Abbey Schaefer - intimate partner violence survivor turned healthcare professional

She examines and shares how the violence she experienced was overlooked by medical and mental health professionals, and why those around her were unable to recognize what was happening. Abbey will share her perspective on how to recognize violence and foster safe spaces for survivors in our healthcare systems, with the aim of reducing stigma and increasing understanding of survivor experiences.

