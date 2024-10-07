Sheridan VA Book Club for all women Veterans Women Veterans are cordially invited to join Dr. Katie Card and Misti Bybee, LCSW, as we discuss how to strengthen relationships in a three-part monthly book club series starting Oct. 28 @ 6 p.m. When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT Where: Sheridan Fulmer Public Library 335 W. Alger St. Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





The Women Veterans Program, with the Relationship Health & Safety Program, proudly present...

Sheridan VA Book Club

Women Veterans are cordially invited to join Dr. Katie Card and Misti Bybee, LCSW, as we discuss how to strengthen relationships in a three-part monthly book club series starting Oct. 28 @ 6 p.m. VA enrollment not required.

Our first book will be “Act with Love,” by Russ Harris.

Fairytale romances don’t exist in real life. In real life, couples fight, feelings of love wax and wane over time. If you want to cultivate better understanding, learn to increase intimacy and joy in your relationship, this book club is for you!

Able to join our book club in person? Meet up with other women Veterans at:

Sheridan Library

335 W Alger Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Outside of Sheridan, or unable to come in person?

Join us via Microsoft Teams. Please contact us for the link at vhashewvp@va.gov

Questions? Email vhashewvp@va.gov

