Hospice-Palliative Care Month: Honoring Our Veterans, a Sheridan Memorial Hospital & VA event

Clinical staff are cordially invited to this collaborative and educational event (with CEUs) between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan VA Medical Center.

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT Where: Auditorium, Bldg. 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





In a culture that often teaches us to resist mortality and a healthcare system defined by interventionism, the seemingly simple act of having a conversation about dying can have a profound impact. It’s difficult to think about these questions but having these courageous conversations with ourselves, family, friends, and doctors can mean the difference between having the type of death a patient wants – one that matches up with their values and desires – and one that doesn’t allow them to have a say in their own end-of-life journey. Please join us for this presentation and discussion.

Speaker

Ann Aksamit BSN, RN, CHPN

Director of Nursing, Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Topics:

History of Hospice and Palliative Care

New Rules for End-of-Life Care

Hospice and Palliative Nursing and IDT (Interdisciplinary Team) Care

Symptom Management

- Grief and Bereavement (Grief Vignettes)

- We Honor Veterans (National Hospice Palliative Care Organization and VA Partnership)

In honor of Veterans and Veterans Day, plus National Hospice-Palliative Care Month, poppies will be provided to all attendees.

