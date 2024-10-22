OPERATION Green Light "Green Glow" Kickoff Show your support of Veterans by coming to the Operation Green Light "Green Glow" kickoff Nov. 2 and making Sheridan glow green the week of Nov. 4-11. When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT Where: Whitney Commons 320 W Alger St. Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





We join with the city and county, plus local businesses to invite the community to "Go Green" for Veterans in Sheridan.

The ask?

Come to our kickoff event Nov. 2 at 6 pm in Whitney Commons. Light your business or home with a green bulb Nov. 4-11.

Details

This national endeavor was created by the National Association of Counties to raise awareness of Veteran suicide by encouraging the display of green lights around communities. We're proud to join with our neighbors in Gillette and Buffalo who take part each year and we're asking for your support to make Sheridan glow green the whole week.

Green bulbs will be available for purchase in late October at Ace Hardware of Sheridan, Bloedorn Lumber of Sheridan, Home Depot, Knecht’s Ace Hardware, Sheridan Commercial True Value Hardware and any other merchants who sell green bulbs.

Link for more information about the nationwide effort: Operation Green Light for Veterans | National Association of Counties (naco.org)

