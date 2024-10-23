March into Business 2--a workshop & networking event for Veteran-owned businesses & entrepreneurs Veterans and community members are cordially invited to “March into Business 2”—a workshop and networking event for Veteran-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: Sheridan County Library 335 W Alger St. Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Register Registration encouraged. Please consider clicking the "Register" link.

We have new topics for this workshop and networking event for Veteran-owned businesses and entrepreneurs!

We held "March into Business" earlier this year, but attendees asked for more so we have new topics!

Attendees will hear from the VA vocational rehabilitation team, Wyoming Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration and Veterans Business Outreach Center Program.

Event topics:

» Financing Your Business

» Cyber Security & AI Influence

» The 3 Cs of Credit

» Financing opportunities for disabled Veteran entrepreneurs

» Government Contracting & Apex Accelerator

» U.S. Department of Agriculture

Join us Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10am to 12pm in the Sheridan County Library.

