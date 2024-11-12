Healthy Holiday Cooking Series: Turkey & Wild Rice Skillet

Armor yourself for any holiday stress with good nutrition--join us for this Healthy Holiday Cooking Series class.

When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Building 86, 3rd Floor 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!

In this healthy holiday cooking class, we'll be making:

Turkey and Wild Rice Skillet

Pressure Cooker Spiced Applesauce

Enrolled Veterans are invited to join us*

*Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to the cooking class. To reserve your spot, please call (307) 675-3663.

