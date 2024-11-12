Skip to Content

Healthy Holiday Cooking Series: Turkey & Wild Rice Skillet

turkey and wild rice

Armor yourself for any holiday stress with good nutrition--join us for this Healthy Holiday Cooking Series class.

When:

Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT

Where:

Building 86, 3rd Floor

1898 Fort Road

Sheridan, WY

Cost:

Free

Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!

In this healthy holiday cooking class, we'll be making:

Turkey and Wild Rice Skillet
Pressure Cooker Spiced Applesauce

Enrolled Veterans are invited to join us*

*Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to the cooking class. To reserve your spot, please call (307) 675-3663.

