Healthy Holiday Cooking Series: Turkey & Wild Rice Skillet
Armor yourself for any holiday stress with good nutrition--join us for this Healthy Holiday Cooking Series class.
When:
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm MT
Where:
Building 86, 3rd Floor
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY
Cost:
Free
Let's cook up some delicious and healthy holiday meals together!
In this healthy holiday cooking class, we'll be making:
Turkey and Wild Rice Skillet
Pressure Cooker Spiced Applesauce
Enrolled Veterans are invited to join us*
Thursday, Dec. 12
11am-12:30pm
Sheridan VA Campus
Bldg. 86, 3rd Floor
*Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to the cooking class. To reserve your spot, please call (307) 675-3663.