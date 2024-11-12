We need your input! Diabetes Support Focus Group
As your whole health partner, we want to get your input on a diabetes education support group we’re starting up through this in-person and virtual focus group.
Join us and share your thoughts on what diabetes topics you’d like to hear about in an upcoming group, such as preventing complications, medication options/management, continuous glucose monitoring, meal planning, grocery shopping, etc.
All Veterans with diabetes are welcome, as well as family members and caregivers.
Thursday, Nov. 21
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Join us in person
Sheridan VA Medical Center Auditorium
1898 Fort Road
Join us virtually
Go to:
www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting
Then enter:
Meeting ID: 292 252 330 392
Passcode: o4iAc9