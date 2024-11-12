We need your input! Diabetes Support Focus Group

As your whole health partner, we want to get your input on a diabetes education support group we’re starting up through this in-person and virtual focus group.

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Auditorium, Building 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Join us and share your thoughts on what diabetes topics you’d like to hear about in an upcoming group, such as preventing complications, medication options/management, continuous glucose monitoring, meal planning, grocery shopping, etc.

All Veterans with diabetes are welcome, as well as family members and caregivers.

Thursday, Nov. 21

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Join us in person

Sheridan VA Medical Center Auditorium

1898 Fort Road

Join us virtually

Go to:

www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Then enter:

Meeting ID: 292 252 330 392

Passcode: o4iAc9

Other VA events