Skip to Content

We need your input! Diabetes Support Focus Group

Diabetes blood sugar tester

As your whole health partner, we want to get your input on a diabetes education support group we’re starting up through this in-person and virtual focus group.

When:

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Auditorium, Building 61

1898 Fort Road

Sheridan, WY

Cost:

Free

Join us and share your thoughts on what diabetes topics you’d like to hear about in an upcoming group, such as preventing complications, medication options/management, continuous glucose monitoring, meal planning, grocery shopping, etc.

All Veterans with diabetes are welcome, as well as family members and caregivers. 

Thursday, Nov. 21
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Join us in person
Sheridan VA Medical Center Auditorium
1898 Fort Road

Join us virtually
Go to: 
www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Then enter:
Meeting ID: 292 252 330 392
Passcode: o4iAc9

Other VA events

Last updated: